Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant is not here for Kanye West’s slavery comments. The Atlanta pastor, whose church hosted Kanye’s, 42, Sunday Service, slammed the rapper for his highly controversial views.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant is not here for Kanye West’s slavery comments. The Atlanta pastor, whose church hosted Kanye’s, 42, Sunday Service, slammed the rapper for his highly controversial views.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!