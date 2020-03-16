Paula Patton first appeared on screen in Will Smith’s 2005 comedy, Hitch, but she had already been developing her talents in other fields, having added vocals to Usher’s 2004 song, “Can U Handle It?,” written by Robin Thicke. Patton had known Thicke since they were teenagers — they met when she was 16 and he was just 14, and in 2005, 14 years after they first met, Paula and Robin were married.

But their romance wasn’t meant to be. After having their son, Julian, together, they separated and eventually divorced in 2014. By that time, Paula was getting larger and larger roles in movies like Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and the epic fantasy film Warcraft, but she was already a red carpet stunner — her winning smile and impeccable fashion sense always making her a welcome sight — because cameras clearly love her. This might be why she’s often called on to model some of the most gorgeous outfits at big events.

Take a trip down memory lane as we look at some of Patton’s sexiest red carpet looks!