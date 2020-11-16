The People’s Choice Awards aired on Sunday, November 15, on E! and despite the pandemic, the show still went on. The show was hosted by Demi Lovato, who had a whopping five outfit changes and even swapped her dark tresses out for a blonde ‘do mid-show!

Highlights of the night included Lovato’s monologue, where she threw shade at ex Max Ehrich, Justin Bieber‘s performance of “Lonely” and “Holy,” Chloe x Halle singing “Ungodly Hour” and Blake Shelton paying tribute to his new fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

Unlike previous years, the 2020 People’s Choice Awards was in front of a virtual audience to keep in-line with COVID-19 restrictions, but that didn’t stop celebs from dressing to impress on the red carpet.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best and worst dressed stars at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.