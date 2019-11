Photo credit: Shutterstock

Pink also reflected on how her view of her body image has changed since her earlier days in the music industry. She opened up about how she felt while filming the 2012 music video for “Just Give Me A Reason,” and said, “I remember being in the fitting and thinking I was so fat and I didn’t want to wear anything sexy or revealing. I remember about ten years later I was looking at the plaque on the wall and I saw my body and I was like, ‘Ugh I was so skinny.’”