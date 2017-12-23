LIVING
'Mom Fail'

Pink Shares Hilarious Note Her Daughter Wrote To Santa Claus

December 23, 2017 16:44PM

6-year-old Willow was concerned that her Elf on a Shelf didn't move in three days.

Pop singer Pink is totally fessing up to a “mom fail.”  She shared a letter her 6-year-old daughter Willow wrote to Santa Claus, where the adorable little girl had a big concern over her Elf on a Shelf named Chippy not moving in three days.  Click-through for the funny photo!



She took to her social media on Friday and shared the letter that Willow wrote, which needed a bit of Pink's "translation" so people could understand what her daughter was writing.
"Translation: MOM FAIL “santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why," she captioned.  Awe!
Her fans joined in on the giggle fest, with some saying they could totally relate.  "Awesome, it happens though, we (all moms) have certainly done that at some time. She is so freakin cute. Keep each and everyone of those letters you will look back one days and just ball when you read them. Love ya girl. You are truly awesome and a true inspiration to so so so so many!!!!!! You literally ROCK!" said one user.
Pink is already starting to have talks with Willow about her interest in boys and dating, telling Cosmopolitan Magazine "She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you,’” she explained.
She also gave some fantastic advice to her daughter about how to choose a partner in life.  “They have to kind, respectful. They have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms.  They have to be good looking, they have to be funny.”
What are your thoughts on how Pink is raising her two children?  Sound off in the comments! 

