'Mom Fail'
Pink Shares Hilarious Note Her Daughter Wrote To Santa Claus
6-year-old Willow was concerned that her Elf on a Shelf didn't move in three days.
Pop singer Pink is totally fessing up to a “mom fail.” She shared a letter her 6-year-old daughter Willow wrote to Santa Claus, where the adorable little girl had a big concern over her Elf on a Shelf named Chippy not moving in three days. Click-through for the funny photo!
