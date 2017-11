It could be that Pink and baby Jameson were out enjoying some mommy and me time in the City of Angels.

But after she revealed that things weren’t always so rosy with her hubby, you’ve got to wonder whether she was trying to avoid him for some reason.

Still, these photos of Pink and Jameson are ADORABLE. They even stopped at one point to look at one of the sights.

Pink opted for a casual look complete with a trucker hat and blue flannel shirt that only she could pull off.

Meanwhile, baby Jameson was similarly hued in a precious onesie as he sucked on a pacifier.

Also missing from the outing was the couple’s 6-year-old daughter Willow. Maybe she was enjoying her own daddy and me moment?

You may recall that Pink is also hard at work coming up with a Madonna diss track with Lady Gaga . This could have been the morning power walk she needed to get her creative juices flowing. Watch out now!