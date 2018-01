Here I am pregnant with Cree at 6 Months. And now, I’m officially six months. I never thought I would be able to have another child and here I am. God, I thank you. Cory, I thank you for being there for me emotionally. Taking this pregnancy one step at a time and enjoying every moment. Even the aches and pains, the nausea, and sleepless nights. Cree, you are my miracle and little one, you are too. Mommy loves you both so much. #miracle 🙏🏽

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:24am PST