Another 610 people who live on the castle grounds, and 530 members of the Royal Household and the Crown Estate, will also be in attendance. And if you don't fall into any of those categories, all hope is not lost! Harry and Meghan released the full schedule of their wedding day, including the service and carriage procession after the ceremony, so members of the public will be able to see them beyond the castle walls. But just get there early, because you'll want a good spot!