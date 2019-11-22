Ray J and Princess Love are airing out each other’s dirty laundry! After Princess, 35, claimed that Ray J, 38, left her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas, the singer shared his thoughts on social media.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ray J and Princess Love are airing out each other’s dirty laundry! After Princess, 35, claimed that Ray J, 38, left her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas, the singer shared his thoughts on social media.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!