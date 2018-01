"F**k u 101 to santa barbra [sic]," Bella tweeted around 6pm on Wednesday. I'm missing my boyfriends first date on his tour :((("

That's when Lowe replied, tweeting “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

Bella clearly felt bad after realizing what she'd said and took the tweet down the following morning.

"F**k just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down...get home to your family safe," she tweeted, along with a red heart emoji.

Rob's home wasn't damaged in the mudslides, but he said he has friends among the missing. Nearly 20 people have died in the natural disaster. "Mourning the dead in our little town tonight," Rob tweeted. "Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come."