“Now that he's moved back to LA full time, Rob is having a ball now that people are finally seeing him in Good Time [his latest film]. It might win him his grittiest film role yet, and his dream co-star Margot,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“He's already met with Quentin about this role, and he's been dying to work with Margot for a while now,” the insider dished.

“They've had close calls before,” added the source, “but for Rob the ultimate thing would be to get to work with Margot under Quentin's direction.”

However, Rob will have to be okay with a non-leading role, and some on-set competition, as it was recently announced that Leonardo DiCaprio has been cast to play Charles Manson in the film.

That’s not Rob’s only dilemma . Margot just so happens to be married . So, unless there’s just some Angelina and Brad type of chemistry on set, it looks like Rob might have to settle for a mere friendship with the Australian movie star.