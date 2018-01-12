The Royal Family Hid Crown Jewels From The Nazis In A BISCUIT Tin

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry According to the documentary, the family’s crown jewels were kept safe in a Bath Oliver biscuit tin, which King George had buried under a sally port, a secret emergency exit out of Windsor Castle (the very place where are set to wed in May ). The spot was covered with steel doors to protect it from enemy bombers.

Royal librarian and assistant keeper of the Queen’s Archives, Oliver Urquhart Irvine, uncovered the story in “an electric set of letters” from Sir Owen Morshead, the royal librarian at the time, to King George’s mother Queen Mary.

Alastair Bruce told The jewels’ hiding spot was even kept secret from the Queen! “What was so lovely was that the Queen had no knowledge of it. Telling her seemed strangely odd,” royal commentator and documentary hosttold The Times

Buried in the box were the family’s priceless gems, including the Black Prince’s Ruby, which is usually kept on the Imperial State Crown. Queen Elizabeth wore the crown to her coronation in 1953 and has worn it to most state openings of Parliament since.

The crown was made for King George’s coronation in 1937 and contains 2,868 diamonds, including four pearls Queen Elizabeth I once wore as earrings. King Henry V is believed to have worn the Black Prince’s Ruby in his helmet at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, The Times reported.

Alastair spoke to the Queen about the crown, which she admitted is so heavy that “your neck would break” if you tried moving your head while wearing it! “So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they’re quite important things,” she explained.