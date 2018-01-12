In Plain Sight
The Royal Family Hid Crown Jewels From The Nazis In A BISCUIT Tin
Queen Elizabeth II’s father King George VI had them buried under Windsor Castle.
The Royal Family hid their priceless crown jewels in a biscuit tin during World War II, a new BBC documentary reveals. The Coronation, which airs Sunday, details the lengths Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, went to keep the jewels protected from Nazis in case they ever invaded England — even if it meant burying them beneath Windsor Castle!
