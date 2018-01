Taryn wore an Adrianna Pappell gown, but didn't get the memo from her stylist that it was only $200. And her reaction was not pretty. She said, according to reports, “It’s wack that my stylist didn’t tell me that,” she said. “Now everyone else can afford it, that’s what’s cool about it, but it still sucks for me. I want to be in like a superstar gown…" Then, she said she should be getting paid by Pappell!

She said, "So the designer got a lot of press. She should pay me a lot of money.” Fans weren't amused by her comments. One Instagram user wrote, "You sound like a spoiled brat. So you liked the dress but the fact that it was 200 threw you off? So if it was 2000 but the same dress it would have been fine? Smh."

Since she made her comments, Taryn has faced major backlash, which led to her making a post about her earlier remarks.

Taryn wrote, "Hey guys:) I first want to say I’m sorry for the comments I made while being bombarded by paparazzi about my stylist and my dress. Let’s be clear, I loved my @adriannapapell dress and I’m friends with my stylist @chaunielle_brown. I felt so beautiful and I was proud to be there to support my amazing cast of strong women and celebrate our nomination."

She continued, "But styling should be a collaboration between the artist, stylist and the designer. I was completely caught off guard when all of the press about my dress was about the cost, which I knew nothing about, and I felt used for someone else’s gain. There was nothing out there about why I was there in the first place. I would have loved to embrace that my dress was affordable at SAG, especially since so much about fashion is unattainable, but I wasn’t given that chance. Every artist dreams of wearing couture on a red carpet if given the opportunity. But I am happy to be the proof that there is more to feeling confident, beautiful and happy on the inside than just a price tag."

But some fans were already too offended to accept her apology. One wrote, "You’re acting like a spoiled greedy little brat. You are a prime example of fame going to someone’s head... Thinking YOU are the reason a designer would become popular.... I’m sorry, when did you become so relevant and such a superstar?"