Since starring in the hit TV series, Riverdale, Skeet has acquired a whole new “rabid” fan base that has taken him a little off guard.

He revealed in an interview with People magazine, “I arrived in Vancouver last month and teenagers wanted to get pictures with me, and I find it the strangest thing. I have kids their age!” Awkward!

But the actor has taken his renewed sex symbol status in stride, as a single dad of 16-year-old twins Naiia and Jakob (from his marriage to actress Georgina Cates).

His role as a father of a teen (played by Cole Sprouse) on the show has also appealed to his real-life kids. He said, “They’re really into it. My son really responds to the reality of my character FP Jones. FP has been in some nefarious situations and is all about hard work and trying to do right by his family.”

Sounds like Skeet and F.P. have a lot in common! Calling his twins “beautiful humans, skeet said “When they were little, I said that if I dedicated my time to them instead of letting them be raised by nannies who had influence over their values and gave them security and love, they would come out the way they did.”

And despite still catching the attention of women across all ages, he said, “I don’t find myself to be very sexy, but it’s great that somebody does.”