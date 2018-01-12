'Teen Mom 2' Stars Kieffer Delp & Justin Anderson Remain In Jail After Meth Arrests

Jenelle's ex was arrested on January 10th and charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine, possession and prohibited acts.

He remains in Allegheny County Jail with a $50,000 bond. “He has a court hearing on January 23rd,” a clerk for the Magisterial District Court told the site. Police Chief Richard Deliman for the McKees Rocks Police Department previously told Radar of the arrest, “We received complaints there was a meth lab operated out of an apartment. We obtained a search warrant and when we went to serve the warrant, Kieffer was there. There was a strong chemical smell. We saw the materials used in making meth.”

As fans may remember, Jenelle and him dated on-and-off for years and was featured on the MTV series for the first four seasons. He shocked fans and recently appeared on Jenelle's MTV special, Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files.

Now, the other arrest! Adam's friend Justin was arrested on January 10th for possession of a controlled drug or substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

“Anderson remains in prison with no bond,” a spokesperson for the Minnehaha County Jail told the site. “His parole officer put a hold on him for breaking his parole. It is the parole officer’s decision on when he’ll be released.” Public Information Officer Sam Clemens for Sioux Falls PD previously told Radar, “Anderson had meth and a syringe in his pocket during the search.”

Police searched a home for Manuel Frias in connection to a double homicide that occurred on January 5th. Three people, including Justin, were arrested during the search. However, he was not arrested in connection to the double homicide.

Justin has made many appearances on Teen Mom 2. In one scene, he was filmed driving Adam's daughter with his ex, Chelsea Houska, Aubree to get ice-cream with her dad.