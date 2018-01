Never be ashamed to be yourself! As a @ManyVidsOfficial Ambassador I support all courageous sex workers #MVAmbassador #Women Empowerment #SexPositivity. Read my full statement below: ” Recently I was sex shamed and sexually harassed by Viacom and New Remote Productions while filming this next season of MTV’s “Teen Mom” to be released Nov 27th. As an original cast member of the international franchise – I believe now, more than ever, it is the right time to be an Ambassador for Sexual Positivity. After being degraded and sex shamed by MTV affiliates, I feel that my experience as a keynote speaker for unplanned pregnancies and safe sex is my segue into this type of Ambassadorship. My credentials as a business mogul include celebrity licensing for novelty toys, intimates in celebrity award winning categories and beyond. It’s a powerful position to express my freedom (as others do in private) in a public form so others won’t be sexually ashamed, sexually berated, sexually harassed or hate crimes instigated against them for their legal sexual freedoms. To dismiss illegal behaviors of this sort which affects a person’s health, wellbeing and career opportunities is unfathomable. I want to use my celebrity to further the cause of Sexual Positivity and not stand back and watch others be discriminated against and mistreated in this way. I feel passionate about empowering men and women to have a healthy consensual sex life. I want to advocate to end sexual harassment, hate crimes, and intimidation’s of falsified press. The hateful acts and illegal misconduct needs to end immediately. A healthy consensual sex life is not taboo! I only hope to help sustain a safe, healthy positive environment in society (which is lacking) on a public level for myself, others in entertainment, adult or not, and all other working employment industries/companies. As an employer myself, I do not allow any sexual harassment or mistreatment of any sort as that is illegal. I’m a hard working professional mother and my successes and work ethic speak for itself; rather than including my sexuality. My advocacy for social justice is appreciated by men & women who ar

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:37pm PST