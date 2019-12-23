trending in NEWS
Victoria Beckham and husband David Beckham are two proud parents! The couple’s youngest children, daughter Harper, 8, and son Cruz, 14, were baptized on December 21.
Harper Seven looked so beautiful last night kisses @bonpoint X 👸
Very proud day to see my babies get baptized on such a perfect and beautiful occasion.. Looking as beautiful and as handsome as ever.. We love you HarperSeven and @cruzbeckham ♥️♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham ♥️♥️♥️
I love this time of year!! Everyone full of joy! If Only it could be all year round!! #Holidays
A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on
Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today 🇺🇸 Kisses from us all xxx
