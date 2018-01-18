Zoe Kravitz And Diane Kruger Smolder At YSL Party In Paris

Zoe and Diane partied it up in the City of Lights at the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week Menswear on Wednesday.

Zoe looked absolutely stunning as she posed up a storm in a plunging velvet mini dress that she paired with some gorgeous bejeweled earrings and added some height in a pair of black court shoes.

Diane's ensemble was quite different from Zoe's, with the same sexy effect though. She sported an oversized pink New York City sweatshirt (hey, you're in Paris!) that she actually wore as a dress. She styled it with some thigh high satin boots that added some height to her frame, similar to how Zoe did.

Zoe also brought one very sexy accessory with her to the YSL party: her super cute boyfriend Karl Glusman, who she's been dating since October of 2016.

Zoe and Diane weren't the only major celebrities in attendance, as rap superstar Future posed with the Big Little Lies actress in a bright yellow jacket.

Courtney Love also stepped her fashion game up in an all-black ensemble as she posed with Diane.