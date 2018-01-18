STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Fierce & Fabulous

Zoe Kravitz And Diane Kruger Smolder At YSL Party In Paris

January 18, 2018 12:45PM

The gorgeous actresses turned it on in very different but totally sexy ensembles.

Who knew two different styles can still look smoldering and sexy at the same time? Zoe Kravitz and Diane Kruger brought their A-list fashion game to Paris last night, where they attended a YSL party in completely opposite styles but came out looking superbly dazzling in the process.  

Zoe Kravitz And Diane Kruger Smolder At YSL Party In Paris

Back to intro
1/7
Zoe and Diane partied it up in the City of Lights at the YSL Beauty Hotel event during Paris Fashion Week Menswear on Wednesday.
Zoe looked absolutely stunning as she posed up a storm in a plunging velvet mini dress that she paired with some gorgeous bejeweled earrings and added some height in a pair of black court shoes.
Diane's ensemble was quite different from Zoe's, with the same sexy effect though. She sported an oversized pink New York City sweatshirt (hey, you're in Paris!) that she actually wore as a dress. She styled it with some thigh high satin boots that added some height to her frame, similar to how Zoe did.
Zoe also brought one very sexy accessory with her to the YSL party: her super cute boyfriend Karl Glusman, who she's been dating since October of 2016.
Zoe and Diane weren't the only major celebrities in attendance, as rap superstar Future posed with the Big Little Lies actress in a bright yellow jacket.
Courtney Love also stepped her fashion game up in an all-black ensemble as she posed with Diane.  
Whose look do you prefer more: Diane or Zoe?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS