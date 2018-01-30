Babies, birthdays, and more.
Catelynn Lowell had a big surprise for her husband, Tyler Baltierra! After deciding to take her IUD out without him knowing, since he wanted the pregnancy news to be a complete surprise, she takes a pregnancy test! While out with her friend, Hayley, grabbing food, she takes the test at the restaurant since she has to be secretive about it. She explained that once she gets pregnant, she will tell Tyler the news by having their daughter, Nova, wear a shirt that reads “I’m going to be a big sister!” Four pregnancy tests confirmed they are expecting! While working on his laptop, Catelynn has Nova put on the shirt and show her dad and he is in complete disbelief! After reading the shirt he asks, “Why do we have that shirt?” She says, “Well, because she is going to be a big sister!” Tyler was in complete shock, but couldn’t stop smiling. Before the episode and clip aired, it was reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Cate suffered a miscarriage shortly before checking into rehab in November 2017.
Amber Portwood has major news! She introduces her mother, Tonya, and her cousin, Krystal, to her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Oh, and she told them the two are expecting a baby together! In complete shock, they were unsure how to react and just like any mother, Tonya had her concerns. She admits that she is speechless and unsure about the news since she doesn’t know Andrew and she was worried about any possible skeletons coming out. Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, admits to his wife, Kristina, he was surprised with the news saying, “Shoot didn’t you just meet this guy?” He admits that he was unsure about how Amber will take on parenting with her new partner.
It’s Bentley’s birthday! Maci Bookout is unsure about her son’s 9th birthday plans since her ex and baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, still did not take a drug test. After he left rehab, she requested that he takes a drug test prior to seeing their son, but he hasn’t since so she has not let Bentley over to his home and even see his grandparents, Jen and Larry. Ryan’s mom, Jen, agreed that Bentley is not allowed to leave with anyone but his grandparents when spending time together. First stop, getting fit for his tux! Since Jen brought up Bentley’s tux, Maci’s husband, Taylor, asked what happened with the wedding invite drama later on in the day. As seen on last week’s episode, Maci received the wedding invitation, but it was only addressed to ‘Maci Bookout and Bentley.’ Maci told Taylor that Mackenzie claims it was just a mistake and the whole family is invited.
Farrah Abraham and her family are still in Italy…and still fighting! With Debra’s upcoming wedding to David approaching, the reality star grandma brings over dresses that Sophia could possibly wear at the wedding. However, what should have been a happy moment took a turn for the worse after Farrah reminded her that they might not be attending the wedding since they are not a fan of her fiancé, David. While having a family day, Debra and Farrah’s dad, Michael, have a private conversation. He explains to her that Sophia might not want to attend her wedding due to David’s fight with Farrah and how it impacted Sophia. Despite their past, Michael explains that he, as well as Amy, are trying to convince Farrah and Sophia to attend the wedding.
