Exclusive Video
'Counting On' Is Returning! Get All The Details About The Upcoming Season Right Here
Plus, get the latest on Jill Duggar's son going to public school & so much more!
The Duggars are returning to the small screen!
Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo revealed they started filming season 11 of Counting On! On February 18, the couple shared photos of the camera crew in their home.
Get the latest on the upcoming season, plus so much more Duggar news in the video above! Make sure you check back every week to watch another episode of Dose Of Duggar!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!