Jade Cline's Mom Cristy Lands In Jail For Drug Bust

Jade Cline got even more stress added to her plate. The single mother was overwhelmed balancing her split from her baby daddy, Sean Austin, going to school and now, her parents. After a fun day at the park, Jade got a call from her mom, Christy, begging her to bail her out of jail, which cost $500.00. The single mom learned what her mom and stepdad, Michael, were charged with, which was drug related, and didn’t exactly make plans to bail them out because she felt more at ease knowing they were safe in jail.

Kailyn Lowry finally closed on her forever home! After placing an offer for her dream house, they accepted and she was ready to move! The single mother-of-three got a jump start on decorating plans, but held back with telling the boys so soon so she can surprise them.

Leah Messer finally picked up Ali from MD camp! After a week filled with fun and new friends, she finally returned home with gifts for her sisters. Even though it was extremely stressful for Leah and Corey Simms, Ali handled camp like a pro and admitted she wants to go back next year.

Briana DeJesus daughters are growing up so fast! After a fun filled summer, Nova was ready to start second grade and she had both of her parents at her side on the first day of school. Even though Briana is still disappointed with Devoin Austin, she was happy to see him supporting their daughter.

Chelsea Houska had a lot to celebrate! After completing her collaboration with a local boutique, she was ready to party for her daughter, Layne, and her birthday! The family had an adorable strawberry themed photoshoot to celebrate Layne’s milestone birthday and later celebrated by opening presents.