Although Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s wedding looked like a fairy-tale, behind the scenes, it was quite the opposite.

“One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn’t love her,” astrologer Penny Thornton, who was interviewed on ITV’s The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, which aired on Thursday, November 12, said. “I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana.”

“She didn’t want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding,” she added.

In the end, Diana married Charles in 1981, but they got divorced in 1996.

During her infamous 1995 BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, the Princess revealed that both she and her husband, who were separated at the time, had affairs. Prince Charles was fooling around with his now-wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, which promoted Diana to say, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Diana also confirmed that she had a relationship with a British former cavalry officer James Hewitt and said, “I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him.”

The interview had its fair share of controversy at the time and even more today amid allegations that Bashir fabricated bank statements to manipulate Diana into doing the interview.

Earlier this month, her brother, Charles Spencer, accused the BBC of sending him a “piecemeal apology.”

In 1996, the BBC’s internal investigation found that the documents had “no bearing” on the interview, and Diana even wrote to the network confirming this was true. However, Spencer accused the outlet of “sheer dishonesty.”

“[The BBC] have yet to apologize for what truly matters here: the incredibly serious falsification of bank statements suggesting that Diana’s closest confidants were spying on her for her enemies,” Spencer told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“This was what led me to talk to Diana about such things. This in turn led to the meeting where I introduced Diana to Bashir, on 19 September 1995. This then led to the interview,” Spencer added. “The BBC have so far refused to acknowledge the above. They claim Diana wasn’t misled. They have ignored my inquiry as to whether the apology over their false bank statements extends to the ones that actually persuaded Diana to meet Bashir.”

However, the BBC told PEOPLE they had apologized to Spencer and “are happy to repeat that apology.”

“And while this was a quarter of a century ago, we absolutely will investigate — robustly and fairly — substantive new information. We have asked Earl Spencer to share further information with the BBC. Unfortunately, we are hampered at the moment by the simple fact that we are unable to discuss any of this with Martin Bashir, as he is seriously unwell. When he is well, we will of course hold an investigation into these new issues,” the BBC said in a statement.

On Monday, November 9, the BBC announced that they will hold a “robust and independent investigation.”