Watch The 2020 Dew Tour Competitors Teach Us All The Snowboard Slang Words

Get ready, people, because the 2020 Dew Tour is almost upon us! The event will kick off at the Copper Mountain in Colorado on Thursday, February 6 and will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, February 9. Hosted by Mountain Dew and Adventure Sports Network Group, Dew Tour consists of a series of contests that brings together the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders and skiers — and fans cannot wait!

J-14 had a chance to sit down with some of the competitors, including Arielle Gold, Aaron Blunck, Chase Josey, Red Gerard, Hailey Langland, Jake Pates, Kyle Mack, Queralt Castellet and Toby Miller — and they dished on some important slang words that every fan needs to know before watching or attending the event. They explained the meaning behind terms like “tomahawk,” “Gucci plateau,” “yeeted,” “zeaching” and more! Make sure to watch the video above to learn all the snowboard slang before this year’s Dew Tour.