2018 Oscars: 5 Things You Didn’t See On TV

The 2018 Academy Awards took place last night and while we saw plenty of deserving wins, and heartfelt acceptance speeches, there were also moments left out of the spotlight. Lets take a look at the 5 things you didn’t see on TV at the Oscars.

Girl’s moment! Merly Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, and Sally Hawkins enjoyed a group hug in the aisle during a commercial break after Frances McDormand won Best Actress.

Just in case anyone got hungry during the show, Jimmy Kimmel supplied each guest with a personal lunch box! Inside was a granola bar, candy, chips, and a note promising that a donation was made to the LA food bank for each box.

Viola Davis looked stunning in a pink gown but moments before she took the stage, she almost tripped on her gown… twice!

Stars, they’re just like us! Jenifer Lawrence kicked off the night by grabbing a glass of white wine and boldly making her way to her seat by climbing over chairs.

Jordan Peele got notably the biggest audience reaction for winning best original screenplay for Get Out. Loud cheers were even heard in the lobby for the first-time winner and nominee.

