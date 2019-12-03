Adam Devine Reveals The Last Text He Sent Liam Hemsworth & Zac Efron

Adam Devine’s Uber rating is just fine, thanks for asking.

In the latest installment of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com, the Why Him? actor revealed the last text messages he sent Liam Hemsworth and Zac Efron. The Hunger Games star invited him to a party, but he couldn’t make it. Meanwhile, Adam, 36, claimed that Zac, 32, was the most famous person he had in his contacts — and left him on read.

Adam also revealed his Google search history, Uber rating, and joked about how his phone case appears to be falling apart. “I’m a 58-year-old divorced dad, whose really had a tough go of it,” he laughed, as he showed off the worn-out leather.

Watch the video above to hear all of Adam’s hilarious answers and let us know which one was your favorite in the comments below!