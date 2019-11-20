Alexis Bellino Breaks Down In Tears Over Her Parents' Divorce On 'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition'

Alexis Bellino and her mom, Penelope, faced their emotional past in the upcoming episode of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. In a clip from the new episode, Penelope and Alexis watched a skit that reenacted the latter’s traumatic childhood. and her mom,faced their emotional past in the upcoming episode of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. In a clip from the new episode, Penelope and Alexis watched a skit that reenacted the latter’s traumatic childhood. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 42, couldn’t help but break down in tears over her parents’ messy divorce as it played out in the exercise. The short play forced Alexis to face her younger self and compelled her mom to finally realize that she hasn’t been listening to her daughter.

“I understand so much more through this exercise,” Alexis sobbed when confronting Penelope once the skit was over. “That’s why you don’t hear from her. She just wants to disappear. … She doesn’t open up.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.

Watch our exclusive clip above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!