Explosive Video
Amber Portwood FREAKS After She's Accused Of Being HIGH In A 'Marriage Boot Camp' Clip
Plus, watch the 'Teen Mom OG' star's ex, Matt Baier, diss her.
Don’t mess with Amber Portwood!
In the trailer for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, the Teen Mom OG star confronts her fellow co-star after she made an accusation that she is “still high from two shows ago.”
Watch the explosive clip above! Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition airs this March only on WE TV.
Sound off in the comments below!