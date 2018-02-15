trending in REALITY TV

Explosive Video

Amber Portwood FREAKS After She's Accused Of Being HIGH In A 'Marriage Boot Camp' Clip

February 15, 2018 14:49PM

Plus, watch the 'Teen Mom OG' star's ex, Matt Baier, diss her.

Don’t mess with Amber Portwood!

In the trailer for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, the Teen Mom OG star confronts her fellow co-star after she made an accusation that she is “still high from two shows ago.”

Watch the explosive clip above! Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition airs this March only on WE TV. 

