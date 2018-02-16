'Do Something Before I Drop Kick You!' Amber Portwood BLASTS Brandi Glanville In An Explosive Fight

Amber Portwood isn’t one you want to mess with!

In the trailer for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, the Teen Mom OG star confronts her co-star, Brandi Glanville, in an explosive fight. “Do something before I drop kick you in your mother f*****g head,” the MTV star yelled.

