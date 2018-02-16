trending in REALITY TV

Watch

'Do Something Before I Drop Kick You!' Amber Portwood BLASTS Brandi Glanville In An Explosive Fight

February 16, 2018 13:15PM

The 'Teen Mom OG' star is heading to 'Marriage Boot Camp' with her mom & Matt Baier.

Amber Portwood isn’t one you want to mess with!

In the trailer for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition, the Teen Mom OG star confronts her co-star, Brandi Glanville, in an explosive fight. “Do something before I drop kick you in your mother f*****g head,” the MTV star yelled.

Watch the explosive clip above! Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition premieres this March only on WE TV! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation