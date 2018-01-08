Say What?! Amber Portwood Reveals The AWKWARD Texts She Received From Ex Matt Baier

Amber Portwood’s new man is making his red carpet debut!

In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek clip, Andrew Glennon is getting ready to walk the MTV Video Music Award red carpet with Amber, but first he has to meet Catelynn Lowell!

Cate and her friend get to know Andrew, where he lives and more, but things turn awkward after Amber’s ex is brought up!

“Has Matt [Baier] still tried to keep in contact with you?,” Cate asked. “Yeah. He sent me a message yesterday saying when you’re done with your man, your husband is ready to come home.”

Both Cate and her friend replied, “Ew!”

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!