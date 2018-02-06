WATCH
Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon's Fight Over Their Baby EXPLODES
'I don't give a s**t about your hippie bulls**t,' the 'TMOG' star yelled.
Baby blues!
In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have a major fight over their baby! The pregnant reality star wants to be prepared for their little bundle, but her second baby daddy doesn’t exactly agree with her.
Watch the clip above to watch their fight! Teen Mom OG airs Monday night at 9pm ET, only on MTV!
Sound off in the comments below!