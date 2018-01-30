trending in REALITY TV

Mom & Dad's Treat! See What Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon Did To Celebrate Their Pregnancy News

January 30, 2018 14:07PM

The 'Teen Mom OG' couple is expecting their first child together, a baby boy!

They just learned they are expecting a baby together so it’s time for some pampering!

In a Teen Mom OG bonus clip, Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend turned second baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, treated themselves to a couples massage while in Hawaii. The pregnant reality star revealed to the masseuse that she just found out the two were having a baby and she could not stop smiling.

Watch the adorable clip above! 

