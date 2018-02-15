'Traumatized!' Jordin Sparks Reveals What She Really Thinks About American Idol's Revival

While fans are ecstatic over American Idol‘s revival, season 6 winner Jordin Sparks is feeling a mix of emotions.

‘Yall made us go through the whole emotional trauma of taking it off and then you bring it back not even a year later?’ Sparks, who won FOX’s hit show in 2007, told OKMagazine.com exclusively. ‘It was like being traumatized.’

But despite the emotional roller coaster, the 28-year-old artist is excited the show is coming back. ‘I am excited for anything that gives someone the chance or opportunity to live their dream,’ she said.

Sparks also shared her interest on becoming a guest judge on the show. ‘I’d love to [be a guest judge] or a mentor,’ she said. ‘It would be a lot of fun.’

But that may not have been the case years prior following her win. ‘I was still growing, learning, and still trying to figure out my own way,’ she explained. ‘So for me, I feel like there is stuff that I can say and advice I can give and I have the experience to back that up now.’

