Anna Faris Opens Up About Son's Health Struggle

Anna Faris got candid with Jimmy Kimmel about her son Jack’s medical issues. The late night host could relate. His newborn son Billy has health struggles as well. Billy’s had two heart surgeries and he’s only eight months old.

Jimmy’s gotten emotional on his show before when telling his son’s story and advocating for universal healthcare.

Now, Jimmy talked about the struggles of having a kid with medical issues on Anna’s podcast Unqualified. He was joined by his wife, Molly McNearney.

“When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock,” Anna, 41, said of her 5-year-old son with ex Chris Pratt. “And suddenly, your world completely shifts.”

Because of the experience, Anna is now involved with GAPPS, an organization that, according to its website, “strives to reduce the burden of preterm birth and stillbirth by advancing collaborative research to identify, develop, and implement evidence-based solutions.”

Then, Jimmy and Molly gave an update on their son. “Billy’s great,” Molly, 39, said. “He had his second surgery and he’ll have one more when he’s older. It was tough.”

“But kids are so resilient — he had open-heart surgery on a Monday and we were home on Friday,” adds the mother of two. She and Kimmel also share three-and-a-half yera old daughter Jane.

Jimmy’s also the father to Kevin, 24, and Katie, 26, from his first marriage with Gina Maddy.

“Jack had a few surgeries,” Anna said, “he had a few hernia surgeries, he’s had a few eye surgeries and he had a little heart issue as well.”

She thanked Jimmy and Molly for being so open about their child’s medical struggles.

“It’s been incredibly moving,” she said. “I really appreciate how vocal you’ve been.”

“Thank you. We have no choice,” Jimmy said.

