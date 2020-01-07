Ashley Jones' New Man Questions Her Coparenting With Ex Bariki 'Bar' Smith

Ashley Jones has a new man…and he isn’t afraid to speak his mind!

In an exclusive clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the mother invites her new man, Antonio “Breezo” over to hang out. During a confessional, Ashley admits that they aren’t that “serious” yet, but he is aware of all of the drama surrounding her ex and baby daddy.

Ashley and Antonio get into a serious conversation about her ex, Bariki “Bar” Smith and their coparenting.

Watch the clip above!