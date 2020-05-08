At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan

These days looking your best can often mean putting your best face — and hair — forward on your Zoom calls. Since we haven’t been able to get to our favorite salons, OK! Magazine Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan is here with a simple remedy to help you touch up those stubborn grays. Her secret weapon: no gray Quick Fix!

And should you want to make an extra splash and surprise your friends or co-workers, Caitlin recommends turning to the color experts at Splat to make a favorable impact. Her go-to color: Splat’s Pink Fetish.

To touch away grays or add a touch of color, here are Caitlin’s picks:

no gray Quick Fix. Available at Walmart

Splat Complete Kit Pink Fetish. Available at Walmart