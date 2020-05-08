trending in STYLE

At Home Touch Ups With Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan

May 8, 2020 9:15AM

These days looking your best can often mean putting your best face — and hair — forward on your Zoom calls. Since we haven’t been able to get to our favorite salons, OK! Magazine Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan is here with a simple remedy to help you touch up those stubborn grays. Her secret weapon:  no gray Quick Fix!

And should you want to make an extra splash and surprise your friends or co-workers, Caitlin recommends turning to the color experts at Splat to make a favorable impact. Her go-to color:  Splat’s Pink Fetish.

 

To touch away grays or add a touch of color, here are Caitlin’s picks:

 

no gray Quick Fix. Available at Walmart

No gray quick fix

 

Splat Complete Kit Pink Fetish. Available at Walmart

 

Splat Pink Fetish

