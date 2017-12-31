Autumn Calabrese’s Must-Have Products For The New Year

Celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese’s hectic schedule would make you break a sweat. The 21-Day Fix creator has a successful business and an 8-year-old son. Balancing work, life and good health in Los Angeles can be demanding, but something tells us, she’s up for the challenge.

As part of her New Year’s reset, she’s trying some new products and she’s eager to share her thoughts. Watch as Autumn welcomes us into her home and shares her favorite products and tips for a happy and healthy 2018.