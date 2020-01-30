Watch! 'Bachelor' Alum Ben Higgins Says Engagement To Girlfriend Jessica Clarke Is In The Near Future

Bachelor alum Ben Higgins is getting close to handing out his last final rose ever! The reality star revealed that an engagement to girlfriend Jessica Clarke is definitely in his future during a chat with OKMagazine.com. He and Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin also discussed how they plan to keep their relationships strong while they’re on the road for The Bachelor Live on Stage.

Ben and Becca explained that their significant others will join them for parts of the tour.

“Well, both Garrett [Yrigoyen] and Ben’s girlfriend Jessica they’re, they’re going to be there for part of it. Uh, not the entire time cause that would get very cramped on a tour bus. But yeah, Garrett will be there every now and again. He’s bringing the dog, he’s going to be my little — my little roadie I call him — or my groupie. Isn’t a roadie like a beer on the road? I dunno. But yeah, he’ll be there. So he’ll, he’ll experience the country with me,” Becca said.

Becca admitted that she and Garrett haven’t gotten far with wedding planning, and that’s when talk turned to Ben popping the question.

Ben went public with his relationship with Jessica in January 2019, and he hinted that a proposal is definitely coming in 2020.

“Well I’m … we’re definitely going in that direction. Uh, the timeline is, you know, it’s not expedited, it’s not rushed, but it also is intentional. Like there’s an urgency to it. Um, and so, you know, we’re, I’m 30. I’m not getting any younger. Um, but no, I just, uh, I’m excited about the next steps. I know Jessica is excited about the next steps and, uh, this year is going to be a fun year for us and I hope that by the end of this year we’re celebrating something big,” he divulged.

