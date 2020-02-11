Watch! 'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin & 'Bachelor' Alum Ben Higgins Read Us Their Texts!

Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin and Bachelor alum Ben Higgins shared their private text messages during a game of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com. They also dished on their Uber ratings, the most famous people in their contacts and much more during the round of questioning.

The last text message Ben sent was a lot sappier than the one Becca fired off. “Oh, I sent it to my mother. She sent me a really nice text, um, about a book thing she’d signed and gave me in 2003 talking about how she viewed me as a leader when I was 14-years-old. So she sent it to me and I said, ‘You all are great parents — terrific parents actually,'” Ben said.

“That is so sweet. The last one I sent says, ‘Thanks.’ It’s to a PR agent. Super exciting,” Becca quipped.

Becca slightly bested Ben when it came to their Uber ratings. “4.89. Not bad, and that’s a lot of rides. So I don’t know if you can see how many trips you’ve gotten, but I do think that should be taken into consideration. I use Uber quite often,” Ben admitted. “I got you beat! 4.93. But I will say that it was at .96 before so I don’t know where I lost that .03,” Becca confessed.

They went on to divulge that they both follow Peter Weber on Instagram, but Ben had to check and see if Pete followed him back. The verdict? He does!

