'Bachelor' Recap! Tia Throws Bekah M. Under The Bus

Things are getting serious! On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. had three emotional goodbyes before heading to hometowns next week.

But the most controversial and ‘hardest goodbye yet,’ according to Arie, was sending Bekah M. home. During Tia, Bekah M., and Kendall‘s group date, Tia told Arie her concerns about Bekah M. not being ready for marriage. Bekah M. tried to defend herself but Arie couldn’t see their lives playing out together so he sent her home. Is Tia to blame?

