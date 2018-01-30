Catfight! Krystal Lashes Out On Arie & Calls Him A 'Liar'

Krystal sure knows how to bring on the drama!

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Arie took the ladies on a group date to a bowling alley. Arie split the women into two teams and told them the winning team would get to attend an exclusive after-party, while the losing team would have to go home. However, after the game was over Arie felt bad that the other women wouldn’t spend time with him so he invited the losing team to the after-party as well. Krystal, who was on the winning team, was furious that Arie would go back on his word and called Arie a liar.

