Hometown Horror! Lauren's Dad Threatens To Kill Arie

The episode we’ve all been waiting for… hometowns!

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr went to Kendall, Tia, Becca, and Lauren’s homes to met their families. While we thought Tia nailed her hometown date by taking Ari race car driving in Arkansas, Arie did the unthinkable and sent her home.

But get this, Arie was so torn about his decision that he took Kendall aside in the middle of the rose ceremony and asked her if she really is ready to be engaged. Sounds like he’s super confident about who he wants to (potentially) spend the rest of his life with…sigh. Good luck, Ari!

