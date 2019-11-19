‘Below Deck’ Star Ashton Pienaar Reveals He’s Dated Fans Who Slid Into His DMs!

Ashton Pienaar is down to date fans! The Below Deck star played a game of “Phone Probe” with OKMagazine.com and he revealed he’s dated fans that slid into his DMs on Instagram.

“Some DMs are just outrageous but I try to be friendly,” Ashton, 30, told OK! “I dated a girl [who messaged me] for a while. She was from Boston. Last year this time she was in New York with me. So, I’ve met some really cool people over social media.”

Watch the video above to see Ashton read his DMs and reveal what else is on his phone! Let us know what you think in the comments below.