‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Rosbach Reacts To Abbi Murphy & Ashton Pienaar’s Hookup — ‘Talk About Awkward’

Captain Lee Rosbach doesn’t approve of mixing business with pleasure. When the Bravo star chatted with OKMagazine.com about the hookup between his Below Deck crew members Abbi Murphy and Ashton Pienaar, it was clear he didn’t approve of their steamy dance floor moment.

“I don’t think it’s a real good idea,” he told OK! after seeing the hookup play out on the October 14 episode of Below Deck. “If things don’t go well, talk about awkward!”

Ashton is Abbi’s superior as a Bosun. Captain Lee has a strict rule against the crew hooking up with charter guests but doesn’t have rules about the crew getting together.

He added, “There’s a lot of things I don’t find out about until after the fact.”

Abbi, on the other hand, didn’t regret canoodling with Ashton. “Ash being my boss doesn’t really affect whether I’d have sex with him or not,” she said in a confessional. “I mean, I have sex with my boss all the time in Greece.”

