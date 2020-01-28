'Below Deck' Star Chef Kevin Dobson Reveals Costar Kate Chastain Has Not Spoken To Him Since Filming Wrapped

It’s safe to say Below Deck star Chef Kevin Dobson and costar Kate Chastain aren’t the best of friends. Kevin revealed that Kate hasn’t spoken to him since filming wrapped during a chat with OKMagazine.com, which doesn’t come as a complete surprise given their tense working relationship aboard the boat.

Kevin admitted that he’s “pretty happy about the whole experience,” but there are some things in retrospect that he would have done differently. “I think probably at the start sitting back a little bit more and seeing how it goes. But straight off the bat there’s a lot of pressure, 24 hours, you’ve got guests coming on board and you’ve got to produce food,” he explained.

Kevin divulged that he thought the difference in experience level between him and Kate led to the friction. “I just held my tongue a little bit at the start, but I think it was just because I was pushing so hard and I just didn’t feel from her side that she was. I guess that’s just what it is when you get someone that’s really seasoned and someone that is not so seasoned. I just came in exploding and she wasn’t really exploding,” he continued.

The pair managed to make it work and do their jobs, but they haven’t spoken since they wrapped filming. ” She hasn’t messaged me. I haven’t messaged her,” he confessed. Kevin noted that there’s no animosity on his part though. “If I saw her on the street or you know, ‘Hello, how are ya?’ kind of thing. I’ve got nothing against her at all. Would we work together again? I don’t know,” he added.

Watch the above video to hear Kevin’s take on why Kate abruptly quit, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!