'Below Deck' Star Chef Kevin Dobson Plays A Game Of 'Cheap Or Chic'

Below Deck star Chef Kevin Dobson put his culinary knowledge to the test during a game of “Cheap Or Chic” with OKMagazine.com. He tasted everything from Prosecco to guacamole and did a pretty good job identifying which was the more expensive of the two items.

Kevin correctly guessed the more expensive guacamole and explained his reasoning. “This one’s got more ingredients in it as well. Like all the tomatoes and the onions, and it’s got a better texture. I would probably pay more money for this one,” he said.

When it came to cheese, Kevin had no problem choosing the pricier one just based on appearance. “Straight off the bat this one looks a little bit plasticky, like a two month cheddar I guess. And this one here, vintage — you can see it’s just falling apart really,” he noted.

Kevin hit a bit of a bump in the road on his successful guessing streak when it came to tasting the Prosecco.

“First off the bat I’m going to say this one’s the expensive one and this one’s the cheap one,” Kevin said of the $25 glass versus the $13 glass. “This one looks like water with bubbles and this one doesn’t,” he continued. After taking a sip, Kevin changed his mind. “I’ve always heard the smaller the bubbles are the better, so the one on the left has the smaller bubbles and it tastes a little bit nicer. This one tastes like sugar. I’m going to say the one on the left is the more expensive one and the one on the right is the cheap one,” he mistakenly guessed.

