‘Below Deck’ Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain QUITS After Explosive Fight With Ashton Pienaar

Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain hit her limits on this season of Below Deck! During season 7 of the Bravo series, she stormed off the yacht after an explosive fight with Bosun Ashton Pienaar and it turns out she quit.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of dramatic situations working on yachts over the years but I never felt like I needed to remove myself from a situation,” Kate, 36, told OKMagazine.com. “But, in this case, I did.”

Kate admitted, “I don’t regret storming off the boat. I regret that I was in that situation.”

Watch the clip above to find out Kate’s thoughts on this season of Below Deck!