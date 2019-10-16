‘Below Deck’ Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain QUITS After Explosive Fight With Ashton Pienaar
‘I’ve dealt with a lot of dramatic situations,’ she said.
Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain hit her limits on this season of Below Deck! During season 7 of the Bravo series, she stormed off the yacht after an explosive fight with Bosun Ashton Pienaar and it turns out she quit.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of dramatic situations working on yachts over the years but I never felt like I needed to remove myself from a situation,” Kate, 36, told OKMagazine.com. “But, in this case, I did.”
Kate admitted, “I don’t regret storming off the boat. I regret that I was in that situation.”
