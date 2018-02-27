No Shame!
Watch Bethenny Frankel Show Off Racy Dance Moves As Fredrik Eklund Cheers Her On
The Skinny Girl founder did hand stands and upside splits to impress her pal.
Bethenny Frankel has moves you’ve never seen! On this week’s episode of Bethenny & Fredrik, Bethenny and her co-star Fredrik Eklund took a break from real estate hunting to relax at the Skinny Girl mogul’s Hamptons home.
When one of Bethenny’s assistants suggested they spice things up with a dance competition, the Real Housewives of New York City star proved she’s quite the dancer.
Watch the video above to see Bethenny’s wild moves!
Bethenny & Fredrik airs Tuesdays at 10pm EST on Bravo.
Sound off in the comments below!