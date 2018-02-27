trending in REALITY TV

No Shame!

Watch Bethenny Frankel Show Off Racy Dance Moves As Fredrik Eklund Cheers Her On

February 27, 2018 16:57PM

The Skinny Girl founder did hand stands and upside splits to impress her pal.

Bethenny Frankel has moves you’ve never seen! On this week’s episode of Bethenny & Fredrik, Bethenny and her co-star Fredrik Eklund took a break from real estate hunting to relax at the Skinny Girl mogul’s Hamptons home.

When one of Bethenny’s assistants suggested they spice things up with a dance competition, the Real Housewives of New York City star proved she’s quite the dancer.

Bethenny & Fredrik airs Tuesdays at 10pm EST on Bravo.

