Watch! Bravolebrities Reveal Whose Closet They Would Raid, Who They Would Pick To Bail Them Out Of Jail & More!

Gina Kirschenheiter, Erika Jayne, Ramona Singer and more answered some of OKMagazine.com’s most burning questions at BravoCon 2019. They had some interesting responses when asked who out of the franchise they would pick to bail them out of jail. They also weighed in on whose closet they would like to raid and who they would love to drink with, among other things.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille picked Cynthia Bailey to bail her out of jail because she “has the money and won’t tell anyone.” Cynthia picked Kandi Burruss because “she’s rich and she’s got a lot of money.”

Gina alluded to her DUI arrest when she picked Shannon Beador. “She’s got the lawyers and she’s already bailed me out basically,” she quipped.

When it came to whose closet they would like to raid, Melissa Gorga and Southern Charm star Cameron Eubanks both chose Kyle Richards. Dorit Kemsley seemed to be the top pick for the rest of the ladies. “Seriously? I mean, have you watched the show? Like, c’mon,” Braunwyn Windham-Burke raved about Dorit’s fashion sense. “Dorit’s got some good clothes. Well, yeah I’d steal Dorit’s s**t,” Erika joked.

Cynthia touched on her feud with NeNe Leakes when she was asked which Bravolebrity she would not like to get in a fight with. “Well I’m currently enjoying my current beef with NeNe actually,” she said with a laugh.

Ramona picked Lisa Rinna as the person she’d most like to drink with, while Eva and Below Deck star Kate Chastain both chose Sonja Morgan.

