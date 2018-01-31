The 'Bridezillas' Reboot Is Here, And It Is Terrifying!

“It’s my wedding day!” a bride screams in the opening scene of the new trailer for the 11th season of Bridezillas. Cakes are smashed, tears are shed, mothers of the bride are losing their minds.

The epic reboot of the WE tv show airs Friday, March 2, and it’s scarier than ever before.

This upcoming season, the brides are the ultimate cyberbullies. “I will destroy you on social media,” one woman threatens over the phone.

Watch all of the outbursts, fist fights, panic attacks, and flipped tables above.

