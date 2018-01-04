You HAVE To See Bruno Mars & Cardi B’s New 90’s-Inspired Music Video

Bruno Mars and Cardi B may have already won 2018!

The Bronx rapper, who rose to fame in 2017, kicked off the year with a collaboration with Bruno for an epic 90’s inspired remix of his 2016 track “Finesse.” (And let’s just say, it’s a must-listen!)

Bruno and Cardi not only dropped the track at midnight on Thursday but also released the music video for the already trending hit.

The music video, which was inspired by one of Bruno’s favorite TV show, In Living Color, pays tribute to the 90’s sketch comedy show with its all too familiar 90s choreographed dances, fly girls, and of course, it’s oh-so-fly 90s outfits.

The song, which was released less than 24 hours ago, is already in Itunes top 10, and the music video has over two million views on Youtube!

It’s looking like this is just the beginning of a successful year for the two as Bruno is nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Cardi B is also nominated for two Grammys for her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Talk about starting the year off right!

To see Cardi B and Bruno’s collab, click the video above!

What do you think of the “Finesse” music video? Sound off in the comments!